Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.