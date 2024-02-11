Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,830 shares of company stock worth $6,580,907. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.