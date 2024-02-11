Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 14,180 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,618,949. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $76.94 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.