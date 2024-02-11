Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 12,944 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

