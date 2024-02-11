Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,988 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.



