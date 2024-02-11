Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

