Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

