Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

