Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,350,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.