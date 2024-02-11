Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $796,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

