Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $521.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $521.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.