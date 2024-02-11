Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $784,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

