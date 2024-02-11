Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $820,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,566,600. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $38.67 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.