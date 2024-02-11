Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $839,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after purchasing an additional 934,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

