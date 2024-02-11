Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $873,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

NYSE KTB opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $63.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

