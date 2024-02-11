Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

RDY stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $74.15.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

