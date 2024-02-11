Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Trading Down 0.3 %
Indivior stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Indivior Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.