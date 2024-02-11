Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Trading Down 0.3 %

Indivior stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior Profile

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.