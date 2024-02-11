Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.