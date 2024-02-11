Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

