Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
SJW Group Stock Performance
NYSE:SJW opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02.
SJW Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
SJW Group Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.
