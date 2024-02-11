Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $155.89 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

