Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

