Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 16,547 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

