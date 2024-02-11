Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 37,597 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 92.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

