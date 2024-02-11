Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.17% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HSII. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

