Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

