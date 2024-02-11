Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 108,127 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,127 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.65 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

