Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,857,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $281.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

