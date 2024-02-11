Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 472.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

