Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 16,150 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,554,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after acquiring an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

