Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 22,884 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

CAMT opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

