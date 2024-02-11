Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 456 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.