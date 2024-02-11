Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.18 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.73, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

