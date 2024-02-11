Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 611,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.4 %

GDOT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.