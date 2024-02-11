Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $750,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NVCR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $89.03.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

