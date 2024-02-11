Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $807,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.94 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

