Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $846,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordic American Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

