Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 28.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 517.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVA

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE:EVA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Enviva

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.