Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 28.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 517.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EVA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
