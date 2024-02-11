Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

