Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $306.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $317.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.