Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

