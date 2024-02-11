Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 4.5 %

VRNA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

