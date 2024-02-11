Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 969,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

