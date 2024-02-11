Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canacol Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canacol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Matador Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $70.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Canacol Energy.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Canacol Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Canacol Energy pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Canacol Energy and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A $5.56 0.79 Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.13 $1.21 billion $7.04 7.76

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Canacol Energy. Canacol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Canacol Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canacol Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 31.56% 23.09% 12.71%

Risk & Volatility

Canacol Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Canacol Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canacol Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

