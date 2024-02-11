Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 145,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

