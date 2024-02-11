Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of PPL worth $36,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.