Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 652,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of CRH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

