Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $36.01 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,603 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Onsemi worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

