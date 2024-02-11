Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $36.28 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in CSX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in CSX by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 160,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

