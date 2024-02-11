Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $37.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Clorox worth $37,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

